Previous
Photo 4589
distortion
@aecasey
challenged me to refraction…. Which i think this is…. I will hopefully find time to experience some more later in the week…🙃
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5819
photos
277
followers
40
following
1257% complete
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
11th November 2024 6:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
glasses
,
lines
,
refraction
,
northypushed
,
ipad-light
,
northypushed-pushed
,
get-pushed-641
☠northy
ace
@aecasey
- i had the day off today so thought I’d do some experimenting 😊
November 12th, 2024
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Excellent image!
November 12th, 2024
