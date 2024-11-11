Previous
distortion by northy
distortion

@aecasey challenged me to refraction…. Which i think this is…. I will hopefully find time to experience some more later in the week…🙃
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@aecasey - i had the day off today so thought I’d do some experimenting 😊
November 12th, 2024  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Excellent image!
November 12th, 2024  
