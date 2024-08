"I've seen that look in your eyesIt makes me go blindCut me deep, the secrets and liesStorm in the quiet"-- Madness by Ruelleprompt at 52frames this week is rule of thirds... which pretty much is open season for just about anything... i had this idea which required a three sided sword to go along with a rather esoteric quote from a 90s sci fi show, but my husband (quite rightly) pointed out that that really isn't a thing, 'cuz by definition a sword is supposed to have a cutting edge... sooooo... i used this sword that one of my boys picked up at a CosPlay thing some years ago and did this...