Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4522
blurism (SOOC)
for get pushed this week,
@la_photographic
challenged me to an abstract landscape... this would be a case where you can't see the forest for the bokeh 🥴...
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5729
photos
285
followers
41
following
1238% complete
View this month »
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
4522
Latest from all albums
4517
18
4518
4519
4520
868
4521
4522
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd September 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
bokeh
,
sooc
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
nf-sooc-2024
,
get-pushed-631
,
abstract-landscape
☠northy
ace
@la_photographic
- here's one (although i think it is so abstract that it may not qualify 🙃)... i have a few more from a walk about from yesterday which i might post later - plus a couple more ideas of things to try on the weekend... tx!!!
September 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close