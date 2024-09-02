Sign up
Previous
Photo 4521
SOOC baking
I don’t much like doing food photography, but i was baking some muffins today and took a few shots along the way for the BLD challenge…
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5728
photos
286
followers
41
following
1238% complete
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
4516
4517
18
4518
4519
4520
868
4521
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd September 2024 12:00pm
Tags
spoons
,
sooc
,
baking
,
measuring-spoons
,
bld-32
,
nf-sooc-2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 2nd, 2024
