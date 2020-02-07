Previous
The sun came out for 5 minutes. by nyngamynga
90 / 365

The sun came out for 5 minutes.

Even 5 minutes of sun treatments have a better effect on the body as a whole than not seeing the sun at all.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

KnittedSlon

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
