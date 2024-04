+20 🌞πŸ₯°

Today I went to look at the streams, the snow is melting quickly, the streams are babbling. On the other side of the river there are an unprecedented number of seagulls; during this period, migratory ducks and seagulls fly to rest. The noise from the seagulls is such that you can hear it at home, although we live 1 km from the river and we are separated by a busy highway.