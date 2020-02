Today was an excellent dawn and it lasted 15 minutes.

Today I had to take the course of felt, but refused it. I do not want to go and do my homework, instead of gaining new knowledge. Each week is not at my pace, I need more time for reflection and testing. Next time, when I need new skills in the field of felting from wool, I will go to the course 2 times a month. This pace is the most suitable for me and I can calmly and without haste to understand the essence of everything.