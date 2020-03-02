Previous
Next
This is what helps to distract from bad thoughts. by nyngamynga
106 / 365

This is what helps to distract from bad thoughts.

There are people who manage to knock me off the target, maybe they themselves don’t even know about it. But it’s very hard for me in their environment.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise