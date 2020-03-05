Sign up
108 / 365
Felt cat
There are people who give a lot, but at the same time they take more from you than they gave. Now I'm sick after talking with them.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
Tags
felt
,
wool
