Smiles.
In connection with the declared virus, the shelves in the stores were empty. Everyone is terrified. The pharmacy has no antiseptic gels and masks. I hope everything will be OK!
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
Tags
rainbow2020
