Spring. by nyngamynga
Spring.

Surprisingly, this winter was unusually warm. Usually we have snow until mid-April. But this winter there was almost no snow, and now in mid-March leaves appear on many trees. Although at night it still happens -3 / -7
22nd March 2020

Anna

My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
