120 / 365
Spring.
Surprisingly, this winter was unusually warm. Usually we have snow until mid-April. But this winter there was almost no snow, and now in mid-March leaves appear on many trees. Although at night it still happens -3 / -7
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
121
photos
19
followers
30
following
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
365
365
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
22nd March 2020 1:34pm
spring
spring
