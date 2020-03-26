Previous
I love you! by nyngamynga
121 / 365

I love you!

In our area, authorities announced quarantine until April 6. We must stock up on products and wait this time at home.
I wish you good health! Love and family well-being!
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
33% complete

