Ноги будущей птицы Киви из полимерной глины. by nyngamynga
Ноги будущей птицы Киви из полимерной глины.

Очень напоминают мне суповой набор. )) Надеюсь из этого что-то выйдет.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
