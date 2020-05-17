Previous
Солнечно. by nyngamynga
Солнечно.

Но холодно погода +12/+8, самоизоляция продолжается. Фотографии природы из окна.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
