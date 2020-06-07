Previous
Ходили за старую фабрику. by nyngamynga
199 / 365

Ходили за старую фабрику.

Вышли прогулять после долгих месяцев самоизоляции. Потеплело +27 солнце.
Anna

@nyngamynga
