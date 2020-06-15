Previous
Люблю вас всех! ^~^ by nyngamynga
205 / 365

Люблю вас всех! ^~^

Время летит быстро. Хочу загружать фотографии каждый день, но я так увлечена своей работой, что бываю тут не так часто.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha.
56% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pet portrait
June 15th, 2020  
