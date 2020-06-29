Previous
Желаю всем крепкого здоровья! by nyngamynga
215 / 365

Желаю всем крепкого здоровья!

Сегодня закончилась наша самоизоляция.
Надеюсь все будет хорошо!
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Pretty capture
June 29th, 2020  
SandraD ace
Oh so glad Anna. Some freedom at last.
June 29th, 2020  
SandraD ace
I wish you good health too
June 29th, 2020  
