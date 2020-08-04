Previous
Вывела войлочного котика на улицу для фотографий. by nyngamynga
260 / 365

Вывела войлочного котика на улицу для фотографий.

Хороший теплый день, гуляли в парке за речкой это любимое мной место для фотографирования зверят.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
