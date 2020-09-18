Previous
We loved her. by nyngamynga
289 / 365

We loved her.

The female siskin was no longer a young bird and this is her last photo; today she left us for other worlds. The birds are also sad, the male is now depressed and very lonely.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
