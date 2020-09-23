Previous
Today is the same warm sunny day as yesterday. by nyngamynga
291 / 365

Today is the same warm sunny day as yesterday.

23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
80% complete

