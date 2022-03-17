Previous
Hungry cat. by nyngamynga
Photo 496

Hungry cat.

Feed imports have been suspended since the beginning of February. We found a replacement for Hills, most likely we will switch to cereals in the future. The cat would rather eat us than eat porridge.
Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
