May is beautiful

I apologize to subscribers for uploading past months in the form of collages. 🤦‍♀️

26. A walk in the park.

27. I'm walking along the river in the park.

29. I hung a curtain to keep insects out of the house. Another knitted miniature. I read in nature 💕. Our cat is getting ready for bed.

31. Flowers through the curtain.