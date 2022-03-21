Previous
One of the rooms in the dollhouse. by nyngamynga
One of the rooms in the dollhouse.

They say that if you cannot influence something, then send bright positive thoughts into the world.
I can only shed tears.
But I will try to send good thoughts to the world.
Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
