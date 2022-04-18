Previous
Next
I have long wanted to do a DNA TEST on my genetic passport. by nyngamynga
Photo 497

I have long wanted to do a DNA TEST on my genetic passport.

Part of the results will be ready in 3-6 weeks, but the entire genetic passport will be known in 2.5 months.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise