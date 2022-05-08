Sign up
Photo 503
It also happens.
Whether it's masters in construction or a cruel joke, but the fact remains.
Small next to a multi-storey building and people live here and there.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
0
0
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
503
photos
21
followers
43
following
Tags
city
,
strange
,
houses
,
quirks
