Previous
Next
Traces and shadows. by nyngamynga
Photo 559

Traces and shadows.

Good weather +30
Our cat is hot, and on such days I let him into my room, my window is open and he is cooler. I usually close the door at night because the cat keeps me up all night.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great composition with so pretty leading lines made with the cat's paw prints and the long person's shadow.
August 6th, 2022  
Anna
@corinnec Thank you!
In front of us, one after another, two dogs passed, wet their paws in the river, probably so they cool their shaggy bodies on hot days.
August 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@nyngamynga Oops, sorry these are dogs' paw prints :-)
August 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise