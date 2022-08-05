Sign up
Photo 559
Traces and shadows.
Good weather +30
Our cat is hot, and on such days I let him into my room, my window is open and he is cooler. I usually close the door at night because the cat keeps me up all night.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
shadows
footprints
paws
Corinne C
ace
A great composition with so pretty leading lines made with the cat's paw prints and the long person's shadow.
August 6th, 2022
Anna
@corinnec
Thank you!
In front of us, one after another, two dogs passed, wet their paws in the river, probably so they cool their shaggy bodies on hot days.
August 6th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@nyngamynga
Oops, sorry these are dogs' paw prints :-)
August 6th, 2022
In front of us, one after another, two dogs passed, wet their paws in the river, probably so they cool their shaggy bodies on hot days.