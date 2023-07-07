Previous
I really liked how the sun's rays fall on the flowers in the jar.

7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
Mark St Clair ace
This is a great capture!
July 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, lovely shot and light.
July 7th, 2023  
