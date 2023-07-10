Previous
Photo 609

There is not much left and soon I will finish knitting a cape with sleeves as a birthday present for my good friend.

10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
167% complete

Diana ace
Such wonderful colours and beautiful work.
July 13th, 2023  
