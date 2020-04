Good News Day!

Well it has been a mixed bag weather-wise today. As the sun moved lower in the sky I noticed the reflection on the wet solar panels. Then I got a message that our second granddaughter Rylee had been born and was doing well. This on top of the report from Jacinda our PM that the lock-down seems to be working with just 29 new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today. A Great News Day!