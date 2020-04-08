Is The NZ Government being fair?

I agree with the lockdown to help stop the Covid19 Virus, I also appreciate that we seem to be kept up to date with the cation being taken and the results being achieved. However, I do think that some unfair action is being taken by Jacinda Adern and her Labour Govt.

Why is it ok for the Veg shop to open and yet the butchery next door is not allowed to? The butchery sells a mostly pre-packaged product or wraps and weighs it for you behind the counter. The veg shop, on the other hand, has many piles of Fresh Fruit & Veg and shoppers select their own so have a much greater chance of spreading the virus.

