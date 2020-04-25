Previous
Anzac Day by nzkites
198 / 365

Anzac Day

Anzac Day 2020 was very different from any before. We were still in lock-down so had a pleasant walk around the paddock.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

NZkites

