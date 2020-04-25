Sign up
198 / 365
Anzac Day
Anzac Day 2020 was very different from any before. We were still in lock-down so had a pleasant walk around the paddock.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time.
236
photos
26
followers
57
following
54% complete
Tags
nz
