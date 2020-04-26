Sign up
Sunshine
While out for a walk this morning I noticed the sun shining through the grass and took a quick photo with my phone.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5S) Plus
Taken
26th April 2020 8:53am
Tags
fence
,
sunshine
,
nz
