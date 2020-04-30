Lyn

God saw she was getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around her and whispered: "Come with me." That was back in 1998 when she was only 40 years old.



Lyn was the mother of my children and she would have been a proud grandmother to our two lovely little girls, the latest born on the 9th of April.



We were visiting my father-in-laws grave as it was his birthday..