Lyn by nzkites
209 / 365

Lyn

God saw she was getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around her and whispered: "Come with me." That was back in 1998 when she was only 40 years old.

Lyn was the mother of my children and she would have been a proud grandmother to our two lovely little girls, the latest born on the 9th of April.

We were visiting my father-in-laws grave as it was his birthday..
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

NZkites

ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
