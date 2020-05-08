Sign up
237 / 365
8th May Battered but Beautiful
Today my eyes were drawn to this battered but beautiful little yellow flower. Its head was reaching out for the last of the sunshine.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
nz
,
lock-down
