Previous
Next
Whakatane By Night by nzkites
263 / 365

Whakatane By Night

Before dinner tonight we took a short stroll down Whakatane's main street and took a few night shots. This is one I like. It was handheld and I'm quite pleased with how it turned out.

See another image here: https://365project.org/nzkites/extras/2020-06-04
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

NZkites

ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise