View of the coast looking toward Whale Island,
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
5th June 2020 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Lovely and the gorgeous Lady NZkites too :)
October 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
