Wet day tree, tweaked on the computer

The day started just like any other “Wet Day”. I looked outside and thought NO Not Raining AGAIN! I

A bit later when I looked out again there were about a dozen police cars and even more officers, all wearing high viz vests. They seemed to be standing around chatting. Thinking 365 project, I reached over and grabbed the camera with the long lens and took a few snaps. What a waste of money I was thinking, all these officers standing around. My photo was not going to be an anti-police statement because I support most of what our police do. There are a few bad apples like any profession, but most of them want to be fair and do the right thing. If it was not for police where would we be! How safe would we be? They don’t kill people randomly as they seem to in some countries.



My thoughts on what photo to use for today changed as I listened to the ZB radio news and heard of the two police officers shot in Auckland this morning while on a routine roadside stop! Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, aged 28 of Auckland now has no more “Wet Days” to look forward to. His life was taken by a single person who has no respect for the police or it seems life itself. I pray that some good may come from this act.



