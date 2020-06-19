Sign up
Previous
Next
281 / 365
Ladder to ?
This is out the back of a food factory, and is nowhere near as grungy as my artistic licence made it look.
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Photo Details
Album
365
19th June 2020 3:50pm
Tags
nz
,
urban
,
monochrome
