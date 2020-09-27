Previous
Stormy Sea Matata by nzkites
305 / 365

Stormy Sea Matata

We arrived late the night before and were advised to park by the trees for shelter. We had a good night and heard the wind in the trees and the sea in the background. Next morning I discovered the sand dunes and wild ocean was just beyond the trees.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

NZkites

@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
