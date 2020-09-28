Previous
Pukeko Peekaboo by nzkites
306 / 365

Pukeko Peekaboo

A wander along the Matata saltmarsh this morning produced a few nice opportunities and this is the photo that gives me the most joy. These are very common birds so not a rare image but a fun one.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

