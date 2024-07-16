Previous
Butterfly on thistle by okvalle
Photo 1294

Butterfly on thistle

I was searching the thistles for insects, and came across this butterfly. I'm pretty happy with the result. I also tried to focus stack, but that didn't turn out well though.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise