Greylag goose by okvalle
Photo 1315

Greylag goose

It's about time with a bird photo again. I was in the area of my favourite lake, and could spend some time here while waiting for my wife.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Helge E. Storheim
Flott profil og fine farger og refleksjoner i vannet
August 6th, 2024  
Karen
Beautiful shot! Wonderful colours and reflections. Superb focus on the goose.
August 6th, 2024  
Lesley
Ah such a beautiful scene
August 6th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Beautifully crisp and lovely colours.
August 6th, 2024  
