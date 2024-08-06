Sign up
Greylag goose
It's about time with a bird photo again. I was in the area of my favourite lake, and could spend some time here while waiting for my wife.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Ole Kristian Valle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
6
Comments
4
Helge E. Storheim
Flott profil og fine farger og refleksjoner i vannet
August 6th, 2024
Karen
Beautiful shot! Wonderful colours and reflections. Superb focus on the goose.
August 6th, 2024
Lesley
Ah such a beautiful scene
August 6th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
Beautifully crisp and lovely colours.
August 6th, 2024
