Photo 1901
Rudolph
I had walked to Woodthorpe park today as I wanted to see this, I knew it was large but didn't realise how large, it is about twice the height of the passing double decker bus.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6395
photos
17
followers
11
following
520% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Taken
2nd January 2021 9:11pm
