Photo 2888
Greylag Geese
in Vernon Park
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
5943
photos
18
followers
13
following
791% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
8th February 2020 3:00pm
Tags
birds
,
geese
,
greylag geese
Sue Cooper
ace
What a beautiful capture of these gorgeous geese. Fav.
February 10th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such beauties..
February 10th, 2020
Margaret Snell
ace
@susiemc
@happysnaps
Thank you, they were stood on the submerged stepping stones posing nicely for me
February 10th, 2020
