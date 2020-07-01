Previous
Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon - Goatsbeard by oldjosh
Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon - Goatsbeard

So called because the flowers open in the mornings and close again early in the day -before noon
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Margaret Snell

