Previous
Photo 3900
Moss
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
4
0
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
8203
photos
15
followers
11
following
1068% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
19th September 2023 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a lovely shot, the moss looks like cute little animals.
October 13th, 2023
Monica
Cute!
October 13th, 2023
Margaret Snell
ace
@susiemc
thank you Sue I recon the one nearest the camera is a hedgehog
October 13th, 2023
Margaret Snell
ace
@monicac
thank you Monica
October 13th, 2023
