Greasley Nottinghamshire

woodland pasture. The village, apart from the church was destroyed by the Earl of Rutland so he could have a better view.

St Mary’s parish church, built in the Mid-15th century is a Grade II listed building, The parish include the villages of Moorgreen and Newthorpe which I visited on the same walk.

The remains of Greasley Castle a medieval fortified manor house have been incorporated into some farm buildings