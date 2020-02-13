Previous
Next
Moorgreen Nottinghamshire by oldjosh
Photo 1318

Moorgreen Nottinghamshire

a short walk from Greasley, is a ribbon settlement along the B600 road named here as Moorgreen and adjoins Newthorpe
Coal mining was carried out in the area.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise