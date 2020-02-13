Sign up
Photo 1318
Moorgreen Nottinghamshire
a short walk from Greasley, is a ribbon settlement along the B600 road named here as Moorgreen and adjoins Newthorpe
Coal mining was carried out in the area.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
nottinghamshire
,
villages
,
village signs
,
moorgreen
