Penguin 33 Captain Blackbeak by oldjosh
Photo 1885

Penguin 33 Captain Blackbeak

This Summer Worcester has been overrun with Penguins so I went hunting for them

The 40 large ones will be auctioned off in October to raise money for St Richard's Hospice
The small ones will be returned to the schools that decorated them to continue with their education?
