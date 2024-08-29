Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1881
Penguin 29 Percy
This Summer Worcester has been overrun with Penguins so I went hunting for them
The 40 large ones will be auctioned off in October to raise money for St Richard's Hospice
The small ones will be returned to the schools that decorated them to continue with their education?
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
8440
photos
13
followers
10
following
515% complete
View this month »
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Latest from all albums
1880
4057
1881
4058
4059
1882
4060
1883
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Now and Then
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
10th August 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguins
,
worcester
,
sculptures
Leave a Comment
